Take-Two's Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leaked online

A hacker released gameplay from Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's Grand Theft Auto VI in one of the biggest leaks in gaming history, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

Dozens of authentic, pre-release videos from GTA VI - of robberies, gunplay and open-world driving - were posted on an online message board over the weekend, media reports said.

The hacker also posted a message seeking to "negotiate a deal" and asked Rockstar Games or parent company Take-Two to contact them, according to the Bloomberg report.