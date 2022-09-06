‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ tops dismal US box office after nine months away

With the re-release, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has now grossed $812.3 million in North America, strengthening its standing as the third-highest grossing movie in domestic box office history. Props to Sony for smartly taking advantage of the desolate moviegoing landscape. But it also could have helped for any studio to, you know, actually release a movie over the holiday weekend.

In fairness, Focus Features opened a new film nationwide, but it debuted day-and-date on streaming so hardly anyone showed up in theaters. “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.,” a mega-church satire starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown, crash-landed in 14th place with $1.44 million from 1,882 theaters.

NBCUniversal, the studio’s parent company, didn’t reveal streaming metrics. By Monday, it’s expected to reach $1.75 million. Lucky for Focus Features, which bought the well-reviewed movie at the Sundance Film Festival for $8.5 million, its hybrid release on Peacock will help mitigate the film’s dismal theatrical run.

“Reviews are very good, but the film is not connecting theatrically,” says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. “During the last two years, movies released simultaneously in theaters and on streaming have under-performed at the box office. That’s part of what’s happening.”

Oddly enough, given the top two films in the country were months old, this Saturday ranked as the highest-attended day of the year according to the National Association of Theater Owners. That’s because Sept. 3 was National Cinema Day, which brought out an estimated 8.1 million people as more than 3,000 theaters across the country slashed the price of admission. Participants, including major chains like AMC and Regal, charged just $3 to any movie in any format — far less expensive than the country’s average ticket price.