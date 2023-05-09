A Minute With: Jennifer Lopez and 'The Mother' team on 'badass' moms

Jennifer Lopez brings the action in new film "The Mother", playing an assassin who comes out of hiding in the remote wilderness to protect the daughter she was forced to leave as a newborn baby from vengeful criminals.

The Netflix movie, which begins streaming on Friday, features plenty of high speed car and motorbike chases, fight scenes and gruelling training for Lopez's character, simply called 'The Mother'.

In an interview, Lopez, co-stars Lucy Paez and Omari Hardwick, who play her daughter and an FBI agent respectively, and director Niki Caro spoke about the film's themes and mixing action and emotion.