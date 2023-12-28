Shakira's home city unveils giant statue of 'Hips Don't Lie' singer

Grammy-winning Colombian singer Shakira, one of the world's top-selling musicians, has been immortalized in her famous belly-dancing pose in a giant bronze statue in her home city of Barranquilla.

The city's Mayor Jaime Pumarejo unveiled the 6.5 meter sculpture in a park along the banks of the Magdalena River on Tuesday in the company of the singer's parents.

The statue by artist Yino Marquez "shows millions of girls that they can, that they can pursue their dreams and any of them can achieve what they want," said Pumarejo, noting that he used to see Shakira sing at local children's concerts.