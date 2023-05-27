'How to Have Sex' wins Cannes' 'Certain Regard' competition

The provocatively titled film "How to Have Sex," about three British teen girls who go on holiday with the aim of drinking, clubbing and hooking up, won the top prize in the "Un Certain Regard" competition at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

However, there was a slight hiccup: Molly Manning Walker was not in the room when the award for her debut feature was announced. The director was on her way back from Italy and running late from the airport - prompting jury president John C. Reilly to belt out a song to distract audiences during the wait.

"I just ran here from Italy, guys," said the British director, who was out of breath when she finally took the stage in a T-shirt and jogging shorts.