Disney CEO lays out early plan for digital future

Walt Disney Co on Sunday sketched the contours of a plan for how the entertainment, theme parks and consumer products conglomerate will use technology to enhance storytelling for the next 100 years.

Speaking backstage at the company's biennial D23 Expo fan convention with Reuters, Chief Executive Bob Chapek took great pains to avoid what he called the "M-word," or metaverse, despite pushing the company in that direction last year.

Chapek described Disney's vision for the metaverse as "next-generation storytelling." He wants to use data gleaned from theme park visits and consumers' streaming habits to deliver personalised entertainment experiences, including from the company's Marvel and Lucasfilm studios.

"Disney is absolutely a lifestyle," he said on Sunday in an interview at the convention in Anaheim, Calif. "The question is, how is our next-gen storytelling leveraging what we know about a guest uniquely in this Disney lifestyle, then serving up unique experiences."