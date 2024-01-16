'Succession,' 'The Bear' win big at TV's Emmy awards

Media dynasty drama "Succession" earned the prestigious best drama trophy and "The Bear" dominated comedy honours as Hollywood handed out the annual Emmy awards, the top accolades for television.

"Succession," the HBO series about the cutthroat battle for control of a global business empire, took home six wins for its fourth and final season.

"It was a great sadness to end the show, but it was a great pleasure to do it," creator Jesse Armstrong said.

Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen won acting trophies for their roles as part of the wealthy but miserable Roy family.

"The Bear," the story of a fine-dining chef trying to turn around his family's Chicago sandwich shop, also landed six awards, including best comedy series.

Star Jeremy Allen White was named best actor in a comedy, and his co-stars Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won supporting actress and actor, for the first season of the FX network show.