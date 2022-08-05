'Star Wars' series 'Andor' explores dark days in the galaxy's revolution

The newest "Star Wars" television series will tell the story of a dark period in the life of future "Rogue One" hero Cassian Andor as he decides how far to go in his lifelong battle against oppressive forces, the star and creator said on Wednesday.

"Andor" will debut on Walt Disney Co's Disney+ streaming service on Sept 21. The 12-episode series stars actor Diego Luna as the title character, a rebel who sacrificed himself for the greater good at the end of 2016 film "Rogue One."

Creator Tony Gilroy, speaking to reporters at a Television Critics Association event, said he drew on tidbits from the movie to craft a backstory for the character. In "Rogue One," Cassian mentions he has been fighting in the galaxy's ongoing revolution since he was 6 years old.