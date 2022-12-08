James Cameron on releasing long-awaited 'Avatar' sequel: "It's a relief"

Filmmaker James Cameron is taking audiences back to his visually mesmerising world of Pandora, releasing the sequel to his 2009 epic "Avatar", the top-grossing movie of all time.

The stakes are high for "Avatar: The Way of Water", which reportedly cost more than $350 million and comes 13 years after the original that grossed $2.9 billion worldwide, with more "Avatar" movies in the pipeline.

"It's a relief. We've been sitting on this egg for a long time and getting it out in front of people, the response has been overwhelmingly good so far," Cameron said in an interview.

Set more than a decade after the original where Pandora's blue Na'vi people battled human colonists for the moon’s natural resources, "The Way of Water" revisits protagonists Jake Sully and Neytiri, now parents of five children.

Their peaceful life in the paradise-like jungle is interrupted by the return of the “Sky People”, the Na’vi name for humans, who are after Sully. Sully, Neytiri and their children flee to a far-flung territory, seeking refuge with the oceanic Metkayina clan. They quickly have to learn the ways of the water to survive amid the approaching threat of their enemy.