Polish venue cancels Roger Waters gigs after Ukraine comments

Concerts by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters were cancelled by a venue in the Polish city of Krakow, organisers said on Sunday, after the artist's comments on the war in Ukraine caused a storm of criticism.

Waters had been due to appear in Krakow next April, but Polish media reports about an open letter he wrote to Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska urging her to ask her husband to choose "a different route" and criticising the West for supplying Ukraine with arms provoked a fierce backlash.

"Live Nation Polska and Tauron Arena Krakow have cancelled Roger Waters' concert," organisers said in a statement on the venue's website. They did not elaborate on the reason for the cancellation.