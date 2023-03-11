Tom Hanks is the best of the worst at the 2023 Razzies for 'Elvis' role

In the 2022 "Elvis" film, Tom Hanks' depiction of Elvis Presley's real-life former manager, Colonel Tom Parker, is cruel, corrupt, and according to the 2023 Razzie award results, deserving of worst supporting actor and worst screen combo awards.

Before celebrating the best films of the season during the Oscar ceremony on Sunday, the Razzie Awards called out the worst on Saturday.

Despite the "Forest Gump" actor's legacy of Oscar-winning roles, many critics and fans condemned his performance in "Elvis," particularly his accent.

The Razzies named Hanks worst supporting actor and worst screen combo for the actor and his "latex face" in the film.