    Hollywood couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split

    Reality TV star Kim and "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete end their romance after dating nine months

    Reuters
    Published : 6 August 2022, 02:49 AM
    Updated : 6 August 2022, 02:49 AM

    Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson have ended their romance after nine months of dating, media outlets reported on Friday.

    E! News, People magazine and others quoted anonymous sources as saying the pair split this week. A spokesperson for Kardashian had no comment, and a representative for Davidson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The celebrities began dating after Kardashian, 41, hosted "SNL" in October 2021. Kardashian is in the midst of legal proceedings to finalize her divorce from rapper Kanye West and stars in a new reality show with her extended family on Hulu.

    Davidson, 28, was a cast member on comedy sketch show "SNL" for eight seasons before announcing his departure in May. He has recently been filming a movie called "Wizards!" in Australia.

