Kim Kardashian gets $200,000 monthly child support settlement from Ye

Kim Kardashian and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, have reached a divorce settlement that includes joint custody of their four children and dividing up their real estate assets, media reports said on Tuesday.

Though they will have joint custody of their children, ages 3, 4, 6 and 9, Kardashian will receive $200,000 a month in child support, as they will spend most of their time with her, the New York Post reported.

The celebrity couple were married in 2014, and Kardashian filed for divorce last year, citing irreconcilable differences.