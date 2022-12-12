'Avatar' and 'Top Gun' sequels land nominations for Golden Globe awards

Dark comedy film "The Banshees of Inisherin" also landed several nominations on Monday from members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that hands out the Globes.

The Globes have been known as a glitzy, booze-fuelled ceremony that kicks off Hollywood's awards season and helps propel nominees and winners in their quest for Oscars.

But the Globes were tainted after a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation probed the association's practices and revealed the organisation had no Black members. Tom Cruise returned his Golden Globe statues in protest, and longtime broadcaster NBC dropped the 2022 telecast.

The Comcast-owned network agreed to air the Globes again in 2023 after the organisation made reforms. The ceremony will take place Jan 10 and will also stream on Peacock.