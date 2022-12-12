    বাংলা

    'Avatar' and 'Top Gun' sequels land nominations for Golden Globe awards

    Dark comedy film ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ also landed several nominations

    Lisa Richwine and Danielle BroadwayReuters
    Published : 12 Dec 2022, 02:57 PM
    Updated : 12 Dec 2022, 02:57 PM

    "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Top Gun: Maverick" were named among the contenders for Golden Globe awards next month when the ceremony returns to television after a year off following a diversity and ethics scandal.

    Dark comedy film "The Banshees of Inisherin" also landed several nominations on Monday from members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that hands out the Globes.

    The Globes have been known as a glitzy, booze-fuelled ceremony that kicks off Hollywood's awards season and helps propel nominees and winners in their quest for Oscars.

    But the Globes were tainted after a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation probed the association's practices and revealed the organisation had no Black members. Tom Cruise returned his Golden Globe statues in protest, and longtime broadcaster NBC dropped the 2022 telecast.

    The Comcast-owned network agreed to air the Globes again in 2023 after the organisation made reforms. The ceremony will take place Jan 10 and will also stream on Peacock.

    RELATED STORIES
    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City, US, Dec 6, 2022.
    Harry, Meghan defend documentary after privacy criticism
    In the first three episodes of the much-anticipated documentary, the couple - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - made a series of disclosures
    The Game of the Year nominees for The Game Awards.
    Will ‘God of War’ beat ‘Elden Ring’ at the Game Awards?
    Sony’s powerhouse is a magnificent achievement, but will it manage to topple FromSoft’s genre-defining masterpiece?
    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City, US, December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
    UK royals brace for Harry, Meghan's Netflix broadside
    Trailers suggest the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will deliver more embarrassing barbs against King Charles and Prince William
    Director James Cameron arrives at the world premiere of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in London, Britain Dec 6, 2022.
    It's a relief: James Cameron on releasing 'Avatar' sequel
    In the film, protagonists Jake Sully and Neytiri have to quickly learn the ways of the water to survive amid the approaching threat of enemy humans

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher