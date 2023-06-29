Harrison Ford hangs up his 'Indiana Jones' hat in 'Dial of Destiny'

Harrison Ford is bidding farewell to one of his most famous roles with new film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which heads to theatres on Friday.

The 80-year-old Ford, who plays the adventurous Nazi-punching archaeologist, confirmed to Reuters that he will not be returning for more relic-related escapades.

"I'm saying goodbye to a brilliant opportunity to bring joy to people," Ford said in an interview, "but I wanted that last iteration of the series to be about character as much as anything."

The film starts with a digitally de-aged Ford, created with help from artificial intelligence, fighting Nazis to secure one half of classical inventor Archimedes' dial of destiny.

While Ford has praised his youthful appearance in the film, he told Reuters he does not think a full-length movie with his younger image would be produced.

"I can't imagine that that will happen," he said.