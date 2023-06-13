Fans celebrate K-Pop supergroup BTS' 10-year anniversary

Fans of K-Pop supergroup BTS gathered in the heart of the South Korean capital Seoul on Monday to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the boy band's debut.

Although the group is on hiatus with two of the members currently doing mandatory military service, many of their loyal global fanbase called "ARMY" still gathered in Seoul this week.

The seven-member group have gained a huge international following after breaking ground for K-Pop's global success including in the U.S. music charts and industry awards.