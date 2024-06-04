Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 04, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

'Star Wars' show 'Acolyte' merges murder mystery with family drama

Things take a turn when Mae is accused of murder and a Jedi master named Sol is sent to investigate - but finds out there are greater powers at work

'Acolyte' merges murder mystery with family drama
Amandla Stenberg attends the special launch event of the new Star Wars series "The Acolyte" in Los Angeles, California, US, May 23, 2024. REUTERS

Rollo Ross and Danielle Broadway, Reuters

Published : 04 Jun 2024, 01:01 PM

Updated : 04 Jun 2024, 01:01 PM

Related Stories
How 2nd wave feminism marked ‘Star Trek’ fashion
How 2nd wave feminism marked ‘Star Trek’ fashion
Selena Gomez relieved focus on 'Emilia Perez,' not personal life
Selena Gomez relieved focus on 'Emilia Perez,' not personal life
Francis Coppola's opus 'Megalopolis' finally debuts at Cannes
Francis Coppola's opus 'Megalopolis' finally debuts at Cannes
'Challengers' tests friendship bonds of complex trio
'Challengers' tests friendship bonds of complex trio
Read More
Aspiring workers can file complaints after Malaysia dreams shatter
Aspiring workers can file complaints after Malaysia dreams shatter
Over a third of Gaza hostages are dead: Israel
Over a third of Gaza hostages are dead: Israel
Security tight in China, HK on Tiananmen crackdown anniversary
Security tight in China, HK on Tiananmen crackdown anniversary
Two killed in Benapole truck accident
Two killed in Benapole truck accident
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More