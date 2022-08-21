New TV series 'Bad Sisters' tells dark tale through comedy

Actor, comedian and filmmaker Sharon Horgan says her new dark comedy thriller "Bad Sisters" is a celebration of family ties.

Set in Ireland, the 10-episode series centres around the Garvey sisters0, a tight-knit fivesome who lost their parents at a young age.

When the husband of one of the sisters suddenly dies, insurers set their sights on the five, discovering that each of them had reason to want to kill the unkind and coercive John Paul, played by Claes Bang.