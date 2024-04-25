Ambani's JioCinema cuts subscription prices as India's streaming war heats up

JioCinema, the streaming platform run by India's Reliance Industries, on Thursday cut prices of its premium offering to as low as 29 rupees ($0.3480) a month, heating up competition for Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Reliance runs multiple TV channels and JioCinema streaming app through its media unit Viacom18 and has a sizeable hold over India's $28-billion media and entertainment market.

An advertisement-free version would start at an introductory price of 29 rupees per month for streaming on a single device and go up to 89 rupees for a "Family" plan to stream on four simultaneous devices, JioCinema said in a statement.

The platform previously priced its premium offering at 99 rupees ($1.19) a month, or 999 rupees a year, for streaming on up to four devices simultaneously. The plan was not ad-free.

Existing JioCinema premium members will get all the additional benefits of the "Family" plan at no extra cost, it said.