Kim Kardashian seeks secret of private equity success as rising rates bite

However, there are pockets of hope "if firms strengthen their conviction around the trajectory of interest rates", said Hythem El-Nazer, managing director at TA Associates.

Corporates are also driving some activity in Europe by streamlining portfolios and selling non-core assets.

"Europe is doing better than expected...we are seeing opportunity in corporate carve-outs," said Marco De Benedetti, co-head of Europe private equity at Carlyle.

Sellers that do brave the choppy waters are being more secretive than before with fewer organising auctions, leaving buyers without clear deadlines and a lack of visibility.

Emmanuel Laillier, head of private equity at Tikehau Capital, said that makes it hard to read the level of competition, although there is more flexibility in the M&A process.

For example, strategic adjustments such as the sale of minority stakes and holding onto companies for longer are increasing.

That could also give rise to new structures to develop companies for longer under private ownership, said Christian Sindig, CEO at EQT, adding that public-to-private transactions will become a more regular fixture.

