'Fabelmans,' 'Banshees' win top awards as Hollywood re-embraces Golden Globes

The winners' list reflected a wide range of diversity.



"Abbott Elementary," about teachers at a predominantly Black public school, was named best television comedy and received acting trophies for star and creator Quinta Brunson and supporting actor Tyler James Williams.



Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, honoured for her leading role in dimension-hopping action movie "Everything Everywhere All at Once," recalled that said she had been called a "minority" and asked if she could speak English early in her career.



Forty years later, "it’s been an amazing journey and incredible fight to be here today, but I think it’s been worth it," she said.



Ryan Murphy, who brought several gay and transgender stories to television, received a lifetime achievement award.



Best actor went to Austin Butler for his leading role in "Elvis." The 31-year-old seemed overwhelmed to accept the honour before an audience of top names in show business.



"I'm in this room with all my heroes," Butler said. "I can't believe I'm here.



Colin Farrell won lead actor in a movie musical or comedy for portraying a farmer trying to repair a soured friendship in "The Banshees of Inisherin." He thanked fellow cast members including "Jenny the donkey."



The two biggest box office successes of 2022 - "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Top Gun: Maverick" - were shut out.



