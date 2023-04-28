Ed Sheeran strums guitar, sings 'Thinking Out Loud' at copyright trial

Ed Sheeran played the chord progression to his hit song "Thinking Out Loud" and sang a few of the words on the witness stand in Manhattan federal court on Thursday during a trial over whether he copied Marvin Gaye's classic "Let's Get it On."

Testifying as the first witness in his own defense, the British singer-songwriter described his process for writing the song about everlasting love in 2014, shortly after he began a new romantic relationship and after his grandfather died.

"I draw inspiration a lot from things in my life and family," said Sheeran, who is being sued by heirs of songwriter Ed Townsend, Gaye's co-writer on the 1973 song. The heirs are seeking a share of profits from "Thinking Out Loud."