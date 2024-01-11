SAG Awards: 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' lead nominations in prelude to Oscars

Box office hits "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" landed four nominations each for Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild awards on Wednesday, setting up a new battle between the blockbuster films ahead of the Academy Awards.

The movies that squared off in a showdown dubbed "Barbenheimer" last summer will vie for the top SAG award - best movie cast - alongside "The Color Purple," "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "American Fiction."

The SAG awards are closely watched because actors form the largest group of voters for the Oscars, the film industry's top prizes that will be bestowed in March.

"Oppenheimer," about the making of the atomic bomb, is coming off a dominating night this week at the Golden Globes, where the Christopher Nolan film took home five trophies, including best movie drama.

"Poor Things," the surprise Globe winner for best movie musical or comedy, was left out of SAG's cast nominees, though star Emma Stone was nominated for best actress and Willem Dafoe for supporting actor.

Stone will compete against "Barbie" star Margot Robbie, Golden Globe winner Lily Gladstone of "Killers of the Flower Moon," Annette Bening of "Nyad" and Carey Mulligan of "Maestro."