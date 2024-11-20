The legendary music composer pens an emotional post on X as the couple separates after 29 years of marriage

'We'd hoped to reach the grand 30,' says AR Rahman after announcing split from wife Saira Banu

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have announced their divorce after nearly three decades of marriage.

The couple were married for 29 years and have three children -- a son AR Ameen, and two daughters, Khatija Rahman, and Raheema Rahman, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.

Soon after the news broke on Tuesday, the musician opened up about his "shattering" experience of bearing the "weight of broken hearts".

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rahman expressed his gratitude to well-wishers for respecting the family's privacy.

"We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter. #arrsairaabreakup"

The couple’s divorce lawyer Vandana Shah issued a statement on Tuesday night that read, "After many years of marriage, Saira and her husband Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other.”

The decision "comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship", the statement read.

"Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time," it further read, adding, "Saira and Rahman request privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as they navigate this difficult chapter in their life."