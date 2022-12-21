Certified teachers block Shahbagh demanding appointments

The exams will be held on all subjects, but with short syllabi
A group of teachers registered under the Non-Government Teachers' Registration and Certification Authority have launched a protest demanding job appointments, disrupting traffic at the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka.
The NTRCA certificate holders have been staging protests seeking panel-based appointments for a long time, according to Amir Hossain, a representative of the group.
He said Bangladesh has 40,000 NTRCA certificate holders who have been denied appointments despite 90,000 vacant posts for teachers.
