    Certified teachers block Shahbagh demanding appointments

    The protest triggers heavy traffic congestion on the road and in neighbouring areas

    Published : 21 Dec 2022, 09:37 AM
    A group of teachers registered under the Non-Government Teachers' Registration and Certification Authority have launched a protest demanding job appointments, disrupting traffic at the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka.

    The NTRCA certificate holders have been staging protests seeking panel-based appointments for a long time, according to Amir Hossain, a representative of the group.

    He said Bangladesh has 40,000 NTRCA certificate holders who have been denied appointments despite 90,000 vacant posts for teachers.

    More to follow

