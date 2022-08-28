Good or bad: debate rages over the effect of two-day weekend on Bangladeshi students

How the number of school days affects the learning process of students has been intensely debated in the UK and the US recently, and now the debate has come to Bangladesh with a two-day weekend starting in schools this week to save power and fuel oil amid an energy crisis.

Except for a handful, most educational institutions in Bangladesh remain open six days a week, bar Friday.

Though the original plan, as announced by Education Minister Dipu Moni in February this year, was to introduce the two-day weekly break from next year as part of major reform in the sector, the plan was brought forward to save energy amid a global economic crisis.

The one-and-a-half-year hiatus of academic activities due to lockdowns at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic took a massive toll on students’ learning process. Parents, guardians, experts and the minister herself - all have been seeking additional school days so that children could cover for the lost times of their education.

In a major turnaround, Dipu Moni, citing government-funded research, earlier this month said the shutdown of schools did not affect the learning process at all, rather it did help create skills of “self-learning” among the students.