SSC students face a test of focus after delay over pandemic, floods

The Secondary School Certificate pupils have had nearly seven additional months to study due to deferrals caused by the pandemic and floods, but many of them say they lost focus due to the delay.

Over 2 million students have registered for the secondary school-leaving exams starting with Bangla first paper test on Thursday.

Delayed by three months due to the pandemic, the SSC and equivalent exams were supposed to be held in June, but devastating floods right before the tests pushed it further back.

Three months on, the students from the flood-ravaged areas said they were happy to be able to sit for the exams despite not fully recovering from the damage the deluge caused to their studies.

Many students who were not affected by the floods reported having suffered mentally during the break.

Shatarupa Rani Das, a student of the science stream at Dasher Bazar High School in Moulvibazar, thought she would not be able to take the tests after floods destroyed her books and notebooks along with the family’s belongings, plunging them into hardship. She later got new books, but her notes were lost.