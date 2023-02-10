    বাংলা

    Bangladesh withdraws two school textbooks amid criticism over errors

    The NCTB retained the activity-based books of the subject, but said the schools will be informed of necessary corrections later

    Published : 10 Feb 2023, 02:37 PM
    Updated : 10 Feb 2023, 02:37 PM

    The National Curriculum and Textbook Board or NCTB has withdrawn from circulation two textbooks of classes seven and eight amid criticism over errors. 

    The NCTB said schools will be able to resume lessons from the enquiry-based history and social sciences textbooks after amendments are carried out.

    It did not cite any reason behind the withdrawal of  the books announced in a notice on Friday. 

    The board retained the activity-based books of the subject, but said the schools will be informed of corrections later. 

    PDF versions of books were taken down from the NCTB website.

    Education Minister Dipu Moni said at a programme in Chandpur on Friday: “Many people are saying it would have been better if some things had not been included in the books. Alright, we’ll publish new books on that subject for classes six and seven next year.”

    She had earlier alleged “anti-progressive forces are lying about errors in the textbooks”. She said the government was open to accepting constructive criticism.

    “Religion is a sacred thing. Does someone lie about it? Please read the books yourselves before listening to what [critics] say,” she said on Friday. 

    “There’s nothing against Islam in the books. We still listen to people and honour their feelings.”

