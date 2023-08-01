    বাংলা

    Bangladesh college admission process to begin on Aug 10

    Students who have passed the SSC and equivalent exams can apply for college admission online until Aug 20

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 August 2023, 07:07 AM
    Updated : 1 August 2023, 07:07 AM

    The enrolment process for grade 11 students in colleges across Bangladesh is set to begin on Aug 10.

    Students who have passed the SSC and equivalent exams can apply online until Aug 20, according to Tapan Kumar Sarkar, president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee.

    Applicants are required to pay a Tk 150 fee and can apply to a maximum of 10 educational institutions of their choice.

    Admissions will be based on their SSC grades, and classes are scheduled to start on Oct 8.

    This year, more than two million students sat for the SSC and equivalent exams, with at least 1.6 million passing.

    There are around 2.5 million seats available for 11th graders in government and privately-run colleges nationwide.

