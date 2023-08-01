Bangladesh college admission process to begin on Aug 10

Applicants are required to pay a Tk 150 fee and can apply to a maximum of 10 educational institutions of their choice.

Admissions will be based on their SSC grades, and classes are scheduled to start on Oct 8.

This year, more than two million students sat for the SSC and equivalent exams, with at least 1.6 million passing.

There are around 2.5 million seats available for 11th graders in government and privately-run colleges nationwide.