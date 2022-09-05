    বাংলা

    Bangladesh cuts SSC exam duration to 2 hours in pandemic

    Exams to be held under an overhauled and abridged syllabus will start at 11 am instead of 10 am

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 5 Sept 2022, 07:51 AM
    Updated : 5 Sept 2022, 07:51 AM

    The Secondary School Certificate exams will start at 11 am instead of 10 am and the duration of the tests will be two hours instead of three, according to Education Minister Dipu Moni.

    "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities have reduced exam time, the number of assessments and the number of subjects. The exams are being held under an overhauled and abridged syllabus,” the minister said at a media briefing on Monday.

    “The exams will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, meaning the three-hour exam time has been shortened to two.”

    More than two million students will sit for the SSC and equivalent exams in 2022.

