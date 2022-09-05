Bangladesh cuts SSC exam duration to 2 hours in pandemic

The Secondary School Certificate exams will start at 11 am instead of 10 am and the duration of the tests will be two hours instead of three, according to Education Minister Dipu Moni.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities have reduced exam time, the number of assessments and the number of subjects. The exams are being held under an overhauled and abridged syllabus,” the minister said at a media briefing on Monday.