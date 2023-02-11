How Bangladesh plans to modify the school textbooks that came under fire

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board is working to withdraw or modify history and social science books for classes six and seven that recently came under fire over errors and a heavy dose of ancient gods and goddesses.

The NCTB will recall two books under the same title “Anusandhani Path”, a history and social science study prepared for classes six and seven in the 2023 academic year.

In addition, specific chapters of the history and social science practice books for the same classes, collectively known as “Anushilon Path”, will be revised, according to a notice issued by the NCTB on Friday.