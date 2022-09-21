Dinajpur board halts SSC exams on four subjects due to 'special circumstances'

The Dinajpur Education Board has suspended the upcoming Secondary School Certificate tests on four subjects due to 'complications' related to the exam papers.

The four subjects are mathematics, physics, agricultural science and chemistry. The assessments were slated to be held from Sept 22 to Sept 26.

Addressing the matter on Wednesday, the board's Chairman Kamrul Islam “There were some problems with the questions. We will look into it.”

But Kamrul refused to be drawn on whether the postponement was down to question paper leaks.