Dinajpur board halts SSC exams on four subjects due to 'special circumstances'

The Dinajpur Education Board has suspended the upcoming Secondary School Certificate tests on four subjects due to 'complications' related to the exam papers.
The four subjects are mathematics, physics, agricultural science and chemistry. The assessments were slated to be held from Sept 22 to Sept 26.
Addressing the matter on Wednesday, the board's Chairman Kamrul Islam “There were some problems with the questions. We will look into it.”
But Kamrul refused to be drawn on whether the postponement was down to question paper leaks.
"The exams on four subjects were postponed after special circumstances arose. A case has been filed with Kurigram's Bhurungamari Police Station over the matter," he told reporters.
“The case documents have not reached me yet. Therefore, I can't say what was alleged in the case. I can tell you the reason once I see the papers.”
The education board said new dates for the postponed exams would be announced later. All other tests will go ahead as scheduled.
Earlier, the Jashore education board postponed the multiple choice question part of the Bangla second paper test after two exam centres in Norail accidentally handed out the wrong question paper to students. The test has been rescheduled to Sept 30.