Legal loophole allows schools to give lessons as private coaching centres

Ideal School is housed in the flat of a building in Old Dhaka’s Narinda. The small institution turns into a private coaching centre after regular classes.

Most students attend the classes after the regular ones and their parents pay additional sums of money for the lessons given outside of the school hours.

“We have to study elsewhere as lessons are not given properly in schools. I started coming to the school coaching centre after the teachers called my parents and asked them to send me over,” said a sixth grader of the school.

A parent of a student of class eight said teachers suggest questions in the coaching classes and those questions are used in exams.

“Those who don’t get the suggestions cannot do well in exams. Although the suggestions lead coaching centre students to study less than others, those who don’t get the questions and get poor grades are affected mentally,” the parent said.