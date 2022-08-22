    বাংলা

    Bangladesh brings forward two-day weekly school break amid energy crisis

    The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education issues a notice following a cabinet decision amid an energy crisis

    Published : 22 August 2022, 12:39 PM
    Updated : 22 August 2022, 01:04 PM

    The government has decided to keep schools, colleges and higher educational institutions closed for two days a week to save power amid a lingering energy crisis.

    The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education issued a notice on Monday, ordering the institutions to remain closed on Fridays and Saturdays starting next week.

    It also asked the universities to take a decision on the matter and act accordingly.

    The cabinet took the decision about the educational institutions, besides cutting office time by one hour at government and autonomous institutions, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier in the day.

    Many educational institutions now remain open six days a week, while some stay closed on Fridays and Saturdays.

    Education Minister Dipu Moni in February said all the educational institutions will get a two-day weekly break starting in 2023 as part of efforts to bring reforms to the sector.

    Earlier in August, she said the government was thinking about bringing the plan forward to save energy amid a global economic crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war.

    After Monday’s meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said Dipu Moni would specify later which days the educational institutions will remain closed.

    Government offices and autonomous institutions will remain open from 8 am to 3 pm starting Wednesday instead of the usual 9 am to 5 pm period. Banks will stay open from 9 am to 4 pm, instead of the regular 10 am to 6 pm working hours.

    The cabinet secretary said the measures will help save power and ease traffic jams.

