    Cyclone forces Bangladesh to close educational institutions in 3 divisions for Tuesday

    More than 200,000 people took shelter in the storm centres set up in the institutions

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Oct 2022, 05:06 PM
    Updated : 24 Oct 2022, 05:06 PM

    All educational institutions in Chattogram, Barishal and Khulna divisions will remain closed on Tuesday due to Cyclone Sitrang.

    The education ministry said in a statement on Monday night classes will remain suspended until further notice at the institutions being used as storm shelters.

    More than 200,000 people took shelter in the storm centres as the cyclone started crossing the coasts between Chattogram and Barishal in the evening.

    It is likely to take the entire storm system until midnight to get over the land.

    Large swathes of the country were experiencing incessant rains as the Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecast flooding due to storm surges in the coastal districts.

