    SSC paper leak: Dinajpur board to hold 4 suspended exams on Oct 10-13

    The math, physics, agricultural science and chemistry tests were postponed after the exam papers were found at a school in Kurigram

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 22 Sept 2022, 07:20 AM
    Updated : 22 Sept 2022, 07:20 AM

    The four Secondary School Certificate examinations that were suspended by the Dinajpur Education Board due to question paper leaks will take place from Oct 10 to 13.

    The math test will be held on Oct 10 followed by agricultural science on Oct 11, physics on Oct 12 and chemistry on Oct 13, the board's Chairman Kamrul Islam said on Thursday.

    The practical exams, which were supposed to run from Oct 10 to 15, will now be held between Oct 15 and 20.


    The decision to postpone the exams was made after the authorities found the question papers for the four subjects at a school in Kurigram's Bhurungamari.

    The assessments were originally slated to run between Sept 22 and Sept 26.

