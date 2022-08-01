SSC exams schedule published after delay over floods

This year's Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations will kick off with the Bangla first paper on Sept 19, 2022.
The Inter-education Board Coordination Committee published the new schedule on Sunday after the exams had been delayed by three months due to floods in the northeastern Sylhet region.
The SSC tests were scheduled to start on Jun 19 after a four-month delay due to the pandemic.
But the government decided to suspend the tests after Sylhet, Sunamganj, and several other bordering districts experienced serious flooding in June.
Authorities suspended classes in more than 5,000 educational institutions across 18 districts due to the inundation, and also used the schools and colleges to shelter the flood victims.
This derailed the studies of as many as 575,000 pupils only at the secondary level.
Over 2 million students are preparing to take the exams this year. Among them, 23,752 are in the severe flood-hit district of Sunamganj and 43,844 in Sylhet.
The exams will be held from 11am to 1pm. Students will have 20 minutes to answer multiple choice questions. Practical exams will be held from Oct 10 to 15.
In line with the revised syllabi, the students’ performances in religion, ICT, Bangladesh and global studies, and science will be evaluated through subject mapping. The tests for Bangla second paper, and English first and second papers will have 50 marks each.