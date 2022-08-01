    বাংলা

    SSC exams schedule published after delay over floods

    The tests have been delayed by the pandemic and floods

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 July 2022, 06:21 PM
    Updated : 31 July 2022, 06:21 PM

    This year's Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations will kick off with the Bangla first paper on Sept 19, 2022.

    The Inter-education Board Coordination Committee published the new schedule on Sunday after the exams had been delayed by three months due to floods in the northeastern Sylhet region.

    The SSC tests were scheduled to start on Jun 19 after a four-month delay due to the pandemic.

    But the government decided to suspend the tests after Sylhet, Sunamganj, and several other bordering districts experienced serious flooding in June.

    Authorities suspended classes in more than 5,000 educational institutions across 18 districts due to the inundation, and also used the schools and colleges to shelter the flood victims.

    This derailed the studies of as many as 575,000 pupils only at the secondary level.

    Over 2 million students are preparing to take the exams this year. Among them, 23,752 are in the severe flood-hit district of Sunamganj and 43,844 in Sylhet.

    The exams will be held from 11am to 1pm. Students will have 20 minutes to answer multiple choice questions. Practical exams will be held from Oct 10 to 15.

    In line with the revised syllabi, the students’ performances in religion, ICT, Bangladesh and global studies, and science will be evaluated through subject mapping. The tests for Bangla second paper, and English first and second papers will have 50 marks each.

    RELATED STORIES
    SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister
    SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister
    Education Minister Dipu Moni says the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations will start from Sept 15.
    Bangladesh plans SSC exams in mid-August. Is the flood-ravaged northeast ready for that?
    Tarekul Hasan tried his best to save his books when the floodwaters roiled into his home in Sunamganj’s Durgapur like a living nightmare. The shocking development left his preparations for the Seconda ...
    Bangladesh ranks first in secondary education in South Asia, fourth in digital skills
    Bangladesh ranks first in secondary education in South Asia, fourth in digital skills
    Bangladesh has ranked first among the South Asian countries in secondary education, and fourth in the region in digital skills.
    84 million children still at risk of being out of school by 2030, says UNESCO
    84 million children still at risk of being out of school by 2030, says UNESCO
    An estimated 84 million children and young people are at risk of dropping out of school by 2030 unless additional measures are taken by developing nations to ensure universal access to quality educati ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher