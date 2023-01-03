Delay in textbook delivery leaves children heartbroken

“We haven’t received any books. Then how shall we study?” asked a frustrated Shafir Ahmed, a grade two student whose dreams of getting textbooks on the first day of the year were dashed by a delay in the distribution.

Khadiza Islam Supti, a teacher of Mirpur Cantonment Public School and College which Shafir attends, said the authorities did not send textbooks for the students of grades one and two.

As assumed, not all the students got their free textbooks on New Year’s Day once again after the distribution became a tradition over the past decade, known as the textbook festival.

Students at the primary level were affected the most. State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain said the printing presses were yet to deliver 20 percent of the books.

Complications over the tender process and paper prices made it clear that it would be impossible for the authorities to deliver the books within the stipulated time.

The owners of the printing presses demanded either a compromise in quality or a rise in payment after paper prices increased. The government settled for a compromise in quality.