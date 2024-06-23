Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 23, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

National University postpones Bachelor’s with honours and degree exams over floods

All previously announced exam dates and schedules will remain unchanged

NU postpones two Bachelor’s exams

Gazipur Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 23 Jun 2024, 08:04 PM

Updated : 23 Jun 2024, 08:04 PM

Related Stories
Yet to get copy of HC school closure order: Nowfel
Yet to get copy of HC school closure order: Nowfel
Applications for college admission open May 26
Applications for college admission open May 26
Why boys trail girls in education
Why boys trail girls in education
Heat forces school closure again in 5 districts
Heat forces school closure again in 5 districts
Read More
Over 1,000 die in hajj amid scorching temperatures
Over 1,000 die in hajj amid scorching temperatures
Hasina hails AL’s role in national achievements
Hasina hails AL’s role in national achievements
Verstappen beats Norris to continue reign in Spain
Verstappen beats Norris to continue reign in Spain
Israeli strike kills eight at Gaza aid centre
Israeli strike kills eight at Gaza aid centre
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More