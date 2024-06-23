All previously announced exam dates and schedules will remain unchanged

National University postpones Bachelor’s with honours and degree exams over floods

The National University has postponed two examinations in view of worsening floods across the country.

Spokesperson Md Ataur Rahman announced the development on Sunday.

Fourth-year honours exam 2022 scheduled for Jun 24 and second-year Degree Pass and Certificate Course exam 2022 slated for Jun 25, 2024 have been postponed.

He said revised dates for the postponed exams will be announced later.

All previously announced exam dates and schedules will remain unchanged until further notice, the spokesperson Ataur added.

Updates and further information related to NU exams are available on the official website at www.nu.ac.bd.