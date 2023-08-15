    বাংলা

    Russian central bank hikes rates by 350 bp to 12% in extraordinary meeting

    The extraordinary rate meeting came after the rouble plummeted past the 100 threshold against the dollar on Monday

    Reuters
    Published : 15 August 2023, 08:46 AM
    Updated : 15 August 2023, 08:46 AM

    Russia's central bank hiked its key interest rate by 350 basis points to 12% on Tuesday, an emergency move to try and halt the rouble's recent slide after a public call from the Kremlin for tighter monetary policy.

    The extraordinary rate meeting came after the rouble plummeted past the 100 threshold against the dollar on Monday, dragged down by the impact of Western sanctions on Russia's balance of trade and as military spending soars.

    The rouble pared gains after the decision to stand 0.4% weaker at 98.03 by 0829 GMT, but still significantly abovelows near 102 on Monday which had not been hit since the early weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine.

    INFLATION PRESSURE

    The bank last made an emergency rate hike in late February 2022 with a rate raise to 20% in the immediate fallout of Russia's despatching troops to Ukraine. The bank then steadily lowered the cost of borrowing to 7.5% as strong inflation pressure eased in the second half of 2022.

    Since its last cut in September 2022, the bank had held rates but steadily increased its hawkish rhetoric, eventually hiking by 100 basis points to 8.5% at its last scheduled meeting in July. The next rate decision is due on Sept. 15.

    Russia saw double-digit inflation in 2022 and after a deceleration in the spring of 2023 due to that high base effect, annual inflation is now above the central bank's 4% target once more and quickening.

    In annualised terms on a seasonally adjusted basis, current price growth over the last three months amounted to 7.6% on average, the bank said.

    The bank removed its signal that it was ready to raise rates further, said Sovcombank chief analyst Mikhail Vasilyev, interpreting that as a sign that rates have peaked.

    "We believe that the key rate will remain at the current 12% level until the end of the year," Vasilyev said. "A cycle of key rate cuts is likely as early as next year, when inflation starts to slow down."

    RELATED STORIES
    Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022.
    China central bank unexpectedly cuts rates
    Analysts said the move opened the door to a potential cut in China's lending benchmark loan prime rate next week
    A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi, India, Nov 9, 2018.
    India's central bank holds key rate steady as expected
    India has raised rates by 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022 in a bid to cool surging prices
    European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde speaks to the media following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting at ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, July 27, 2023.
    Global central banks begin policy shift
    The Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate now stands in the 5.25%-5.50% range, while the ECB's main rate is 3.75 percent
    Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022.
    China keeps lending benchmarks unchanged
    China's economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter, raising investor hopes for more supportive measures to ensure Beijing's growth target remains on track

    Opinion

    The day I met Sheikh Mujib
    Could Argentine radical libertarian Javier Milei win the presidency?
    US loss of AAA badge a reminder of 'regime shift' for govt debt
    'Greenlash' fuels fears for Europe's environmental ambitions