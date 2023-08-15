Russian central bank hikes rates by 350 bp to 12% in extraordinary meeting

INFLATION PRESSURE

The bank last made an emergency rate hike in late February 2022 with a rate raise to 20% in the immediate fallout of Russia's despatching troops to Ukraine. The bank then steadily lowered the cost of borrowing to 7.5% as strong inflation pressure eased in the second half of 2022.

Since its last cut in September 2022, the bank had held rates but steadily increased its hawkish rhetoric, eventually hiking by 100 basis points to 8.5% at its last scheduled meeting in July. The next rate decision is due on Sept. 15.

Russia saw double-digit inflation in 2022 and after a deceleration in the spring of 2023 due to that high base effect, annual inflation is now above the central bank's 4% target once more and quickening.

In annualised terms on a seasonally adjusted basis, current price growth over the last three months amounted to 7.6% on average, the bank said.

The bank removed its signal that it was ready to raise rates further, said Sovcombank chief analyst Mikhail Vasilyev, interpreting that as a sign that rates have peaked.

"We believe that the key rate will remain at the current 12% level until the end of the year," Vasilyev said. "A cycle of key rate cuts is likely as early as next year, when inflation starts to slow down."