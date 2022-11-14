Sri Lanka budget to seek recovery for crisis-hit economy

Sri Lanka unveils a budget on Monday attempting to put the South Asian government's finances in order, with reforms to advance a $2.9 global billion bailout from the island's worst financial crisis since independence in 1948.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe's first full-year budget to parliament will include measures aimed at helping Sri Lanka restructure its debt, increase revenues and trim spending as it works on the bailout with the International Monetary Fund, analysts say.

"This is a budget that is being presented at a time Sri Lanka is facing an unprecedented crisis," said State Minister for Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya.