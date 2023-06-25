    বাংলা

    Padma Bridge generates revenue of almost Tk 8bn in a year

    The government earned an average of Tk 20 million in toll revenue every day since the bridge's opening on Jun 25 last year

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 June 2023, 09:27 AM
    Updated : 25 June 2023, 09:27 AM

    The government has added around Tk 8 billion in revenue to its coffers in a year since the opening of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

    On average, the daily toll collections were around Tk 20 million, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said during a briefing to commemorate the landmark bridge’s first anniversary on Sunday.

    “A total of Tk 5.67 million vehicles used the bridge from Jun 25, 2022, to Jun 24, 2023,” Quader said, adding that the revenues from the bridge totaled Tk 7.98 billion so far. The figure is expected to cross Tk 8 billion on Sunday afternoon.

    An average of 15,500 vehicles use the Padma Bridge daily, according to the minister.

    Quader said the latest data put the total cost of the bridge at Tk 32.60 billion.

    “The prime minister paid Tk 59,600 in tolls on the day of the bridge's inauguration. The Bangladesh Army and other organisations have also paid Tk 9.17 million in tolls,” the minister said, noting that it is mandatory for every citizen to pay the toll.

    The Bangladesh Bridge Authority will gradually repay the loans taken out from the state treasury to construct the bridge, Quader added.

    The authorities have already paid a total of Tk 6.32 billion to the government in four instalments from the bridge's earnings. The BBA is required to pay back the loans within 35 years, according to Quader.

    RELATED STORIES
    People gather near the presidential palace during a protest as inflation is hitting 114 per cent, hurting salaries and spending power, with many blaming tighter policies they say are due to the deal with the IMF, in Buenos Aires, Argentina Jun 16, 2023.
    Argentina faces crunch IMF talks to defuse looming debt bomb
    Argentina is at risk again of missing debt repayments, with $2.7 billion due to the fund this month alone
    Jun 25: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pays the toll at the Mawa End Toll Plaza before crossing the Padma Bridge.
    Tk 7.58bn Padma Bridge toll in 11 months
    In July 2022, the bridge marked the highest-ever tolls of Tk 785 million
    A general view of the historical mosque of al-Zahir Baybars, that was built in 1268 by the Mamluk Sultan al-Zahir Baybars al-Bunduqdari, as Egypt reopens it after the completion of renovation work, in Cairo, Egypt, Jun 5, 2023.
    Egypt faces external debt reckoning after borrowing spree
    The country's external borrowing quadrupled over the past eight years to help fund a new capital, build infrastructure, buy weapons and support an overvalued currency
    Padma Bridge earnings jump Tk 7.7m in 6 days as motorcycle ban goes
    Padma Bridge earnings jump Tk 7.7m as motorcycle ban goes
    A total of Tk 6.6 billion was earned in tolls in the ten months since the Padma Bridge was opened to traffic

    Opinion

    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps