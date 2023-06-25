Padma Bridge generates revenue of almost Tk 8bn in a year

The government has added around Tk 8 billion in revenue to its coffers in a year since the opening of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

On average, the daily toll collections were around Tk 20 million, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said during a briefing to commemorate the landmark bridge’s first anniversary on Sunday.

“A total of Tk 5.67 million vehicles used the bridge from Jun 25, 2022, to Jun 24, 2023,” Quader said, adding that the revenues from the bridge totaled Tk 7.98 billion so far. The figure is expected to cross Tk 8 billion on Sunday afternoon.