Padma Bridge generates revenue of almost Tk 8bn in a year

The government has added around Tk 8 billion in revenue to its coffers in a year since the opening of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.
On average, the daily toll collections were around Tk 20 million, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said during a briefing to commemorate the landmark bridge’s first anniversary on Sunday.
“A total of Tk 5.67 million vehicles used the bridge from Jun 25, 2022, to Jun 24, 2023,” Quader said, adding that the revenues from the bridge totaled Tk 7.98 billion so far. The figure is expected to cross Tk 8 billion on Sunday afternoon.
An average of 15,500 vehicles use the Padma Bridge daily, according to the minister.
Quader said the latest data put the total cost of the bridge at Tk 32.60 billion.
“The prime minister paid Tk 59,600 in tolls on the day of the bridge's inauguration. The Bangladesh Army and other organisations have also paid Tk 9.17 million in tolls,” the minister said, noting that it is mandatory for every citizen to pay the toll.
The Bangladesh Bridge Authority will gradually repay the loans taken out from the state treasury to construct the bridge, Quader added.
The authorities have already paid a total of Tk 6.32 billion to the government in four instalments from the bridge's earnings. The BBA is required to pay back the loans within 35 years, according to Quader.