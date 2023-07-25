Indian rupee looks to build on momentum on positive Asian cues

The Indian rupee will be looking to rise further versus the US dollar on Tuesday, on back of rise in Asian currencies and a positive risk mood.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open little changed or slightly higher the dollar, having reached a three-week high of 81.8150 on Monday on equity inflows.

Offshore was indicating a quiet open, but USD/INR short positions will be counting on the favourable momentum to take pair below the next support of 81.75, a spot trader at a bank said.

"If RBI (Reserve Bank of India) keeps away, we see a decent chance of a breakdown."

Asian currencies rose, with the offshore Chinese yuan leading the way while the dollar index inched lower to near 101.30. Investors await the result of the two-day US Federal Reserve meeting, due on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Fed decision, data indicated that the US economy was still growing as the third quarter began, but at a slower rate from the April-June period.