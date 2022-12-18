Stars will align for Bangladesh for a better year in 2023: StanChart chairman

Like the rest of the world, Bangladesh is navigating some short-term turbulances stemming largely from the global economic crisis. The medium-term prospects for 5-10 years and beyond, on the other hand, remain bright and "stars will align" for Bangladesh for a better year in 2023. But it all hinges on whether Bangladesh can play the cards wisely. The observation came from José Viñals, chairman of Standard Chartered Bank and an economist with a stint at the Central Bank of Spain as the deputy governor.

To make sure that these prospects materialise, Bangladesh needs to address the balance of payments pressure and foreign currency shocks. It comes at a time when the South Asian nation is on track to graduate from the UN list of the least developed countries in 2026. A question lingers -- whether the combined effects of the pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine could be a setback. In the fallout from the global crisis, Bangladesh went to the International Monetary Fund seeking $4.5 billion in loans as a buffer against dwindling foreign currency reserves.

“I think that it was very important that Bangladesh and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement. If the [IMF] programme, as I would expect, is confirmed in the coming months, then this is something that can help Bangladesh,” Viñals said in an interview with bdnews24.com on Thursday.

“Crises may leave scars, or not, depending on how they are addressed. And crisis may also be an opportunity to resolve deep-seated issues, which under less difficult conditions may remain unsolved for a long time,” he said. “Bangladesh has now the opportunity, in the context of the international support that it's receiving from multilaterals, to move forward and advance on a number of things.”

The issues are “extremely important” for ensuring not only the stabilisation of the foreign currency market and forex reserves, which are short-term issues, but also for dealing with inflation and establishing the basis for medium-term growth, according to Viñals.

The Bangladesh government’s loan request to the IMF raised questions over whether the economy was resilient enough to deal with the global headwinds. The widening current account deficit due to unfavourable terms of trade and Bangladesh Bankʼs attempt to defend the taka, have eroded reserves by about $11 billion for the last 12 months. As of November, forex reserves, excluding gold and SDRs, fell to $30 billion or about four months of imports from eight months in January 2021, rating agency Moody’s said. That probably justifies the government’s turn to the IMF.

“In my view, it is wise not to wait until the very last minute in order to approach the IMF, because it may be too late and then the troubles may have compounded. I think it is better to act when there is still time so as to avoid the problems that have been faced by other countries,” Viñals said. “Normally things happen faster and then you get into trouble. So I think it's a good idea not to have delayed things.”