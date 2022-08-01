Bangladesh’s LC-opening falls by 31% to $5.5bn in July

Bangladeshi importers have opened letters of credit, or LCs, worth $5.5 billion in July, down by 31 percent from June, as the central bank has continued to tighten its control over imports.

Bangladesh made a record in exporting goods and services in the last fiscal year, but it was not sufficient to pay the import bills as a low remittance inflow had affected the balance of payments, resulting in a shortfall of US dollar reserves.