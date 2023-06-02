    বাংলা

    World food prices fall to two-year low in May, UN food agency says

    A slump in prices of vegetable oils, cereals and dairy outweighed increases for sugar and meat

    Reuters
    Published : 2 June 2023, 05:05 PM
    Updated : 2 June 2023, 05:05 PM

    The United Nations food agency's world price index fell in May to its lowest in two years, as a slump in prices of vegetable oils, cereals and dairy outweighed increases for sugar and meat.

    The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally-traded food commodities, averaged 124.3 points in May against a revised 127.7 for the previous month, the agency said on Friday. The April reading was originally given as 127.2.

    The May score marked the lowest since April 2021 and meant the index was now 22% below an all-time peak reached in March 2022 following the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    FAO's cereal price index dropped by nearly 5% in May from the prior month, pressured by ample supply prospects and the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative allowing shipments from Ukraine.

    But international rice prices continued to increase in May, partly due to tighter supplies in some exporting countries, said FAO. The agency last month expressed concern over rising prices of the staple.

    FAO's vegetable oil price index slid almost 9% month on month, reflecting large oilseed supplies and weak demand for palm oil, while global dairy prices eased over 3% amid a seasonal upturn in northern hemisphere milk output, the agency said.

    Sugar prices, in contrast, showed a 5.5% increase from April in a fourth straight monthly gain, as concerns over the El Nino weather pattern added to global supply risks, FAO said.

    However, improving weather conditions in Brazil and lower crude oil prices have curbed sugar markets, it added. Sugar futures ended May lower after a 12-year high in late April.

    In a separate report on cereals supply and demand, FAO forecast world cereal production this year at 2.813 billion tonnes, a 1% increase from 2022 that mainly reflected an expected rise in maize output.

    Global cereal stocks in the 2023/24 season were projected to rise 1.7% year on year to a record 873 million tonnes, reflecting larger expected stocks of maize, rice and barley.

    Wheat stocks were forecast to fall, however, as production was seen declining while demand was expected to be stable.

    RELATED STORIES
    A person buys produce from a fruit and vegetable market stall in central London, Britain, August 19, 2022.
    World food prices rise for first time in a year
    As economies recover from significant slowdowns, demand will increase, exerting upward pressure on food prices, according to the FAO chief economist
    A woman carries her son, as others make leather bags, during training provided by the Children of Female Prisoners' Association, as they struggle to rebuild their lives under difficult economic conditions, in Cairo, Egypt Mar 4, 2023.
    Egypt's female 'prisoners of poverty' struggle with stigma
    After being freed from prison, they struggle to rebuild their lives
    Fresh produce are displayed at a fruit and vegetable stall at Portobello Road in London, Britain, Mar 31, 2023.
    World food prices fall for 12th month running in March: FAO
    While prices dropped at the global level, they are still very high and continue to increase in domestic markets, FAO's chief economist said
    Bangladesh to purchase sugar at Tk 83 per kg from a US supplier
    Bangladesh to buy sugar at Tk 83 per kg from a US supplier
    The government raised the sugar price by Tk 16 per kg but it is being sold at a much higher rate in the open market

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan