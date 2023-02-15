Onions put Philippines in a stew over food price inflation

Putting quality over profit during inflationary times, Manila restaurant manager Ely Cundangan has refused to mess with her signature beef marrow stew - the same amount of onions must go in the pot no matter what.

"Our ingredients have become so expensive that we are almost earning nothing. But we can't change the recipe," said the 76-year old Cundangan, taking a break from cooking to man the cash register. "Our customers will surely notice, and we want to keep our customers happy."

Elected last June, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has struggled to fulfil campaign promises to bring down inflation, which hit 8.7% in January, driven by an 11.2% jump in food prices, the biggest since 2009.

Like the rest of the world, the Philippines is having to pay a lot more for energy imports, but it is the steepling prices of staple foodstuffs that has become most hard to stomach.

The cost of onions - a mainstay in almost all Philippine dishes - shot up from around pesos 70 pesos ($1.28) a kilo in April to as much as 700 pesos in December, making them more expensive than meat.