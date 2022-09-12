    বাংলা

    Oil prices drop amid China COVID curbs, possible rate hikes

    China's oil demand could contract for the first time in two decades this year, as Beijing's zero-COVID policy keeps people at home

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Sept 2022, 04:50 AM
    Updated : 12 Sept 2022, 04:50 AM

    Oil prices fell on Monday with the global fuel demand outlook overshadowed by COVID-19 restrictions in China and the potential for further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe.

    Brent crude futures dropped $1.28, or 1.4%, to $91.56 a barrel by 0330 GMT, after settling 4.1% higher on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.34 at $85.45 a barrel, or 1.5%, after a 3.9% gain in the previous session.

    Prices were little changed last week as gains from a nominal supply cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, were offset by ongoing lockdowns in China, the world's top crude importer.

    China's oil demand could contract for the first time in two decades this year as Beijing's zero-COVID policy keeps people at home during holidays and reduces fuel consumption.

    "The lingering presence of headwinds from China's renewed virus restrictions and further moderation in global economic activities could still draw some reservations over a more sustained upside," said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG.

    "The overall negatives seem to outweigh the positives," said Yeap, adding the $85 mark for Brent crude prices could be in sight.

    Meanwhile, the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve are prepared to increase interest rates further to tackle inflation, which could lift the value of US dollar against currencies and make dollar-denominated oil more expensive for investors.

    "Demand concerns centred on the impact of rising interest rates to combat inflation and China's COVID-zero policy," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar wrote in a note.

    Still, global oil prices may rebound towards the end of the year - supply is expected to tighten further when a European Union embargo on Russian oil take effect on Dec 5.

    The G7 will implement a price cap on Russian oil to limit Russia's lucrative oil export revenue following its invasion of Ukraine in February, and plans to take measures to ensure that the oil could still flow to emerging nations. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine "a special operation".

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh caps dollar exchange rate for remittance at Tk 108, export proceeds at Tk 99
    Dollar rates capped amid currency volatility
    The average of the two rates will set the ceiling for letters of credit for import
    Putin says Russia to export 30m tonnes of grain in 2022, can increase to 50m
    Russia to export 30m tonnes of grain in 2022 to 50m: Putin
    The price of foodstuffs has surged around the world in recent months, leading to fears of famine in poorer countries, in part due to the conflict in Ukraine
    Big banks to rake in record profits from commodities this year
    Big banks to rake in record profits from commodities this year
    In the first six month of 2022, investment banks made $6.6 billion in oil and gas markets, almost the same amount they made in the whole of 2021
    Germany's bakeries burnt by rising energy prices
    Germany's bakeries burnt by rising energy prices
    Around 10,000 baking firms across Germany sound the alarm that increased costs can no longer be simply passed on to customers

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher