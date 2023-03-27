China Energy plans 1000 MW floating solar plant in Zimbabwe

China Energy Engineering Corp. (China Energy) 601868.SS has proposed the construction of a 1,000 megawatt floating solar plant on Zimbabwe's Kariba dam at a cost of nearly $1 billion, documents showed on Monday.

The southern African country is currently generating less than half of its 1,700MW power demand, due to the underperformance of its ageing coal-fired plants and low water levels which impact generation from its 1,050MW hydropower plant at Kariba.

Floating solar power stations are becoming an increasingly attractive option as developers seek to avoid using up large spaces and competing land-use interests.