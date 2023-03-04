How deep are Egypt's economic troubles?

Annual headline inflation surged to 25.8% in January, the highest level for five years, according to official data. Prices for many staple foods have risen much faster.

Official data classified about 30% of the population as poor before COVID-19 struck, and analysts say numbers have risen since then. As many as 60% of Egypt's 104 million citizens are estimated to be below, or close to the poverty line.

Unemployment has fallen to just over 7%, but labour market participation also dropped steadily in the decade to 2020. Parts of the public education system are in a state of collapse. Many graduates with the opportunity to do so seek work abroad.

WHAT SUPPORT CAN EGYPT DRAW ON?

Both Western and Gulf states have broadly viewed Egypt under Sisi as a lynchpin of security in a volatile region.

As the fallout from the Ukraine war delivered Egypt its latest economic shock, Cairo received billions in deposits and investments from Gulf allies including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

But although Gulf states have also rolled over existing deposits they have toughened conditions for injecting new money, increasingly seeking investments that provide a return.

In March 2022, the government said it had begun talks for its latest financial package from the IMF, eventually confirming a $3 billion loan linked to reforms that include reducing the footprint of the state and the military in the economy.

IS EGYPT'S DEBT SUSTAINABLE?

Egypt's debt burden has been climbing, though analysts differ over how much of a risk this presents.

The government forecasts that by the end of the financial year in June debt will stand at 93% of GDP, a measure that has risen over the past few years and which it wants to reduce to 75% by 2026.

A heavy debt burden, rising interest rates and a weakening currency have raised the cost of servicing debt. Interest payments on debt are forecast to swallow more than 45% of all revenue in the financial year that ends in June.

Substantial principle and interest payments on foreign debt contribute to a large external financing gap - the difference between supply of and demand for foreign currency financing. Egypt must repay the IMF alone $11.4 billion over the next three years.